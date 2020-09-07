Freedom response promo offers $11 off over 2 years on 2GB plan for select phones

Freedom Mobile is offering a new competitive response offer that’s only available for a limited time.
Eligible new customers that come to Freedom or exiting clients that want to upgrade their phone can unlock savings of $11 per month for 24 months when they activate an iPhone SE (64GB), an iPhone XR (64GB), Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71 on Freedom’s 2GB of data plan — $40 if you choose to set up ‘AutoPay.’
Freedom also has a ‘Hero Offer’ that offers an iPhone SE (64GB) plus 9GB of LTE data for $49 per month.
The promotion was sent to us by a reader.
A competitive response offer is a promotion that occurs that competes with discounts being offered by other carriers.