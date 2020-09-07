‘Exclusive mining’ could have negative implications for the Blockchain industry, say experts By Cointelegraph

‘Exclusive mining’ could have negative implications for the Blockchain industry, say experts
Dr. Elias Strehle of the Blockchain Research Lab and Lennar (NYSE:) Ante of the University of Hamburg recently warned that blockchain nodes engaging in exclusive mining “have no incentive to forward new transactions to their peers.”
They speculated that crypto miners may instead be incentivized to keep transactions confidential “in the hope of being the only one who can earn the associated transaction fees.”
