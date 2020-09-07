Essendon’s Conor McKenna announces retirement

Essendon star Conor McKenna has announced his announced immediate retirement from the AFL after having played 79 games for the Bombers.

McKenna, 24, informed teammates and the club of his intentions to return back home to Ireland on Tuesday.

The Irish defender has struggled with homesickness throughout his AFL career and had endured a difficult 2020 after he tested positive to COVID-19 back in June.

“I do really feel the time is now right for me to return home to Ireland,” McKenna said.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact that at some point, I’d want to be returning home to my family and I’ve been weighing up the decision recently. It’s been a difficult year for everyone, but it’s also been a chance to take stock and weigh up several things in my life, so the time is right.

“I will always be grateful for Essendon’s support of both myself and my family since I arrived at the club from the other side of the world at the end of 2014.

“I will miss my teammates and coaches and I want to thank the Bomber fans for their support across the journey too. I will always wish the boys well and hope they see success in the not too distant future.”

Essendon’s head of football Dan Richardson admitted McKenna’s departure was disappointing but said he understood why the 24-year-old needed to head back home.

“We understand Conor’s decision to return home to be with his family and while we are disappointed to lose a player of his calibre from our list, he departs the club with our support to return to his homeland,” Richardson said.

“In recent years, we’ve had very open and honest conversations with Conor, and his desire to return back home to Ireland has been no secret.

“It has been a very trying year for Conor personally, too, but ultimately we accept that the pull to return home was too strong. We will continue to provide our full support to Conor as he embarks on the next phase of his life.

“We thank Conor for his contribution to the club and wish both he and his family all the very best for their future endeavours.”