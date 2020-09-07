Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd unleashes on under-performing club

Furious Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has declared that it is time for his beloved club to stop making excuses and to focus on building a successful on-field product.

Lloyd, like many Essendon fans, was left at a loss for words after yet another listless performance against Geelong, the type of performance that has become all too familiar of late.

After starting out the season winning five of its first seven games, Essendon has managed just two wins, both against teams below them in Adelaide and Hawthorn.

While the messaging from Essendon CEO Xavier Campell and senior coach John Worsfold has been about patience and building towards the future, Lloyd says enough is enough.

“I’ve heard so many things from Xavier and the football club over so long,” a visibly frustrated Lloyd told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“I made some strong comments about their culture at the start of the year.

“They’ve never rang me about any of my comments, but I copped a phone call about that questioning where it was at and I said, ‘The proof is in the pudding, guys. I only speak about what I see’, and they said, ‘We’re turning things around’, and I said, ‘Well, I look forward to seeing it’.

“That’s all good and well, but I’ve heard so many words, so have Essendon members and fans who are passionate about this club, who haven’t seen a finals win for 15 years, but they’re all words until you can show it out on the footy field.

“I think they’ve got to take a good look at themselves in the administration, Xavier and the board.”

Under Campbell and Worsfold’s leadership, Essendon has been able to recover off the field after the disastrous financial impact brought about from the supplements scandal.

However, in doing so, Lloyd believes that the club has lost focus on the main business: winning football matches.

“That’s half the problem,” he told 3AW.

“It’s been a lot about off-field and getting E-sports or whatever, but it’s about on-field performance now.

“I know you’ve got to get your club right off the field in terms of how it looks financially, but sometimes we take our mind off the core business which is on-field, which I think Essendon has.”

Vision from Sunday’s loss to Geelong showed a scene at half-time where first-year player Irving Mosquito told the playing group a joke before they ran out, despite the team facing a 10-goal deficit at the time.

Lloyd took issue with the optics of the incident, calling on captain Dyson Heppell to have shown some leadership in that particular instance.

“It just shows how low the standards have got at that club,” he said.

Why were the Bombers smiling when down ten goals?

“That is not on if Dyson Heppell thinks that was appropriate at that time, whether you’ve planned before the game to try and bring a gag to half-time.

“If you’re 60 points down, Heppell goes, ‘Guys, we’re not going down this track. We’ve been a disgrace, we’ve been bullied, we’ve been monstered. This is what I’ll tell you we’re doing, we’re going to put our heads over the ball’, yet they’re letting Irving Mosquito tell a joke at half-time.”

Lloyd was also scathing on the perception of the current playing group among rival teams and rival players, comparing it to his playing days when the club was feared.

“I’ve tried to detach myself, but too many Essendon people are sick and tired of the excuses and the reasons, game plan, transition, injuries, it’s just been for too long,” he said.

“I know the best teams I was a part of, they were brutal. You had Dean Solomon, Mark Johnson, Jason Johnson, Dean Wallis, I was glad I was on their team.

“There’s no one I’d be fearing on that Essendon team at the moment.”

“The Bombers have got no respect in this competition any more, and that hurts me to say that for where my heart is an Essendon person,” Lloyd added on AFL Media.

“Who are they? What’s their brand? What do they stand for? They’ve become a bit of a laughing stock of this competition and it hurts me to say that.”

Another area where Essendon’s inconsistencies have been evident is in the selection of the club’s leadership group, which has seen numerous players rotated in and out with little reason.

According to Lloyd, that could be adding to the confusion and the failure to drive standards.

“Every year they probably come up with things that sound good, but then players get voted in and out on that. Again, it’s words,” he said.

It has been well-documented that Essendon have been wanting to build a culture similar to Richmond’s over the last few years. Football boss Dan Richardson, senior coach in waiting Ben Rutten and assistant Blake Caracella have all come across from Tigerland over the last few years.

However, Lloyd suggested that the Bombers have put too much focus in trying to manufacture a Richmond-like identity, rather than building their own naturally.

“You’re not Richmond. You’re the Essendon Football Club,” he told AFL Media.

“We used to have a great identity at that club and that all has been lost.”

Questions have also been asked of Essendon’s highly-publicised game style under Rutten and Caracella, which has proved to be inconsistent at best, and Lloyd described the team’s play as “robotic”.

“I know he’s probably wanted to bring things in (from Richmond), that’s what you do, you take a little bit from here and bring some of your own style,” he said.

“I heard Jobe Watson talk about them folding 18 back behind the ball, which against Geelong you’re asking for trouble because you’re not going to be able to score.

“I’ve seen two halves of football against Hawthorn where the first half they were handballing to stationary targets, second half they ran and took the game on and kicked the ball long.

“I’m still confused as to what style of play it is at this point in time.”