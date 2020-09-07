EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $2.6738 by 08:46 (12:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.5237B, or 0.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.6710 to $2.9380 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.84%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8964B or 1.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5109 to $3.5474 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 88.36% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,902.8 on the .com Index, down 3.76% on the day.

was trading at $327.30 on the .com Index, a loss of 8.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $184.6621B or 58.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $37.1662B or 11.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.