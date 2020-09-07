Electrum Bitcoin wallet still plagued by known crypto phishing attack By Cointelegraph

Electrum Bitcoin wallet still plagued by known crypto phishing attack
Two Electrum software wallet users have recently reported the loss of large sums of (BTC). One victim described the disappearance of 1,400 BTC, totaling $14,595,000 at press time, while another claimed 36.5 BTC, worth $380,512, as stolen. The events appear connected to a long-standing phishing scam affecting Electrum users since 2018.
“Users need to be careful when dealing with their own keys, particularly when they are holding the keys to a wallet with a large amount of cryptocurrency as it makes them attractive to hackers,” Jason Lau, the chief operating officer of crypto exchange OKCoin, told Cointelegraph in response to the 1,400-BTC hack, adding:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.