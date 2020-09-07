Elderly woman ‘wants to die’ after spending months in care home without visitors

A care home resident says she ‘wants to die’ after spending months without seeing her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Margarita Platt, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, has not been able to see her friends and family since the UK was first locked down in March.

The 82-year-old has gone without regular visits as there are still safety concerns over family members visiting their relatives inside care homes, reports the Mirror.

Similar rules are in place on visits in Scots homes.

Her daughter Jenny Townsend is now urging the UK Government to press on with testing care home visitors.

Any change to this policy is believed to be crucial in allowing families to see their elderly relatives once again during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jenny warns that a generation elderly people face the “cruel” fate of “withering away in social confinement.”

More than 500,000 adults lived in a residential or nursing home at the start of the pandemic and one in 25 is believed to have died from the virus. But experts now fear many more are dying due to isolation and other knock-on effects.

Jenny, whose mum is in a home in High Wycombe, Bucks, said: "The Government is paranoid about being seen to be killing elderly people with Covid but what they are doing is slowly killing them."







Margarita worked at Boots from 16 and went on to have three daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She has survived Covid-19 and pneumonia four times.

But Jenny said: “She has just had enough and has given up. Older people just can’t go on without family contact. I almost wish Covid had taken her because this is much more cruel.

“Mum is barely eating or drinking. We will only be let in to see her when she is nearly dying. I just want to hug her before she dies.” Last month, it emerged ministers had abandoned a pledge to test the almost two million residents and staff of care homes regularly this summer.

In a leaked memo, Professor Jane Cummings, the Government’s adult social care testing director, said the policy set to start on July 6 would not reach all care homes until September 7. It is unclear how quickly testing will be made widely available.

John’s Campaign is seeking a judicial review of the Department of Health care home visiting guidance issued on July 22. The long-awaited document said visits could resume in England once local authorities decide it is safe. But lack of testing means most do not allow visitors in.

Care England has said the Government visitor policy relies on access to testing and it has “not delivered what was promised”. And Age UK argues all care homes should find ways to let relatives in.

John’s Campaign believes close family members are not an “optional extra” but integral to residents’ wellbeing.

Founder Julia Jones, 66, said: “These are not visitors, these are people’s husbands and children. This is a human rights matter. You can’t restrict people’s right to a family life disproportionately.

“People in the last months of their lives should be with the people who make their lives worth living.” Jenny’s family have been offered 30-minute garden visits sitting two metres apart.

But a number have been cancelled at the last minute due to the weather, causing Margarita distress.

Jenny, from Naphill, High Wycombe, added: “My poor mum doesn’t know where she is and she asks where my dad is. We can’t go near her and hold her hand.

“She doesn’t understand why we can’t come in. She said to my sister, ‘Why have I been abandoned?’”

The Office for National Statistics found around 100,000 care home ­residents have died this year.

Analysis by Age UK has revealed that this is 25,000 more than would be expected compared with averages over previous years.







Of the deaths, 15,415 were ­attributed to Covid-19 – but experts warn that may understate the true number due to a lack of testing.

The impact of isolation on mortality is also unclear.

Another woman recently told of how her 92-year-old mother had told her she “wishes she was dead” after six months without physical contact and comfort from her family.

Linda Watson’s mother suffers mild dementia and chronic delirium.

Linda, who lives in Glasgow, said: “I love my mum, I miss her. She is in her final years and we cannot comfort each other, cannot hold each other’s hand, cannot hug. It is inhumane. If my mum passes away before I have been able to do any of those things, I won’t be able to cope with the fact she will think I have abandoned her.

“It is now nearly six months and while the rest seems to be back to some sort of normality – you can go for a drink – I can’t hold my mums hand. It’s disgusting and insulting.

“I won’t get my hair cut or eat out in case I get a phone call from test and trace and ruin my chance of visiting my mum.”

The Department of Health said: “We know limiting visits in care homes has been difficult for many families and residents but our first priority is to prevent infections in care homes.

“This means visiting policy should still be restricted with alternatives sought wherever possible.

“Visiting policies should be tailored by the individual care home and taking into account the local risks in their area.”