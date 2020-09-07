El Dorado fire caused by gender reveal party fireworks, CAL Fire says

One of dozens of intense wildfires scorching parts of California was sparked by a firework device used during a gender reveal party, local authorities confirmed.

The El Dorado Fire, which is burning east of Los Angeles near Oak Glen in the San Bernandino region, was caused by a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” during the gathering, CAL Fire Law Enforcement said in a statement today.

“The fire began at 10.23am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa,” the statement said.

Gabe Huck, centre, a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, fires flares to ignite a controlled burn while fighting the Creek Fire. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP/AAP)

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew sets a controlled burn with a drip torch while fighting the Creek Fire Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP/AAP)

“The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa.”

The El Dorado Fire is just one blaze of many that have seen more than 200 people airlifted to safety from rapidly-moving wildfires, trapping them in popular camping sites in California’s Sierra National Forest.

One of several fires broke out during record-breaking temperatures for the state.

The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began late yesterday and continued overnight.

At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. Two campers refused rescue and stayed behind, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

A photo tweeted by the National Guard showed at least 20 evacuees crammed inside one helicopter, crouched on the floor clutching their belongings. In another photo taken on the ground from the cockpit, the densely wooded hills surrounding the aircraft were in flames.

Gabe Huck, right, a member of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, stands along state Highway 168 while fighting the Creek Fire. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP/AAP)

One man caught up in the emergency managed to film the situation, fearing he may not be saved in .

“I wanted to show you if we make it out of this, we are completely trapped by this fire on all sides, all around us, all the roads are burnt,” the man says in the video.

“There is fire everywhere.”

Another wildfire, named the Creek Fire, started on Friday and by yesterday afternoon had exploded to 145 square kilometres, jumped the San Joaquin River and cut off the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, national forest spokesman Dan Tune said.

Firefighters ignite a controlled burn with drip torches while fighting the Creek Fire. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (AP/AAP)

At least 2000 structures were threatened in the area about 467 kilometres north of Los Angeles.

Mr Tune said the campers were told to shelter in place until fire crews, aided by water-dropping aircraft, could gain access to the site.

The lake, 56 kilometres northeast of Fresno, is surrounded by thick pine forests and is a popular destination for boating and fishing. Bone-dry conditions and the hot weather fuelled the flames.

A Los Angeles fire department helicopter makes a water drop over a brush fire at the Sepulveda Basin in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/AAP)

“Once the fire gets going, it creates its own weather, adding wind to increase the spread,” Mr Tune said.

Juliana Park recorded video of flames on both sides of her car as she and others fled down a mountain road.

“A backpacking trip cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire to evacuate #SierraNationalForest in ,” Ms Park tweeted. “Grateful to the SNF ranger who led us down… wish we got her name.”

In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, photo released by the California National Guard, shows the view from a Cal Guard Chinook helicopter last night rescuing people trapped after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. (California National Guard via AP)

Lindsey Abbott and her family were guided to safety by a stranger they followed down from their campsite near Whisky Falls.

“It was so hot, you could feel the flames going through the window,” she told KFSN-TV in Fresno.

Ashley Wagner was among those rescued, along with two relatives and a friend. They were trapped in Logan’s Meadow behind Wagner’s Store, a 63-year-old business run by her aunt that was destroyed.

“My family’s history just went up in flames,” Ms Wagner told the news station.

The Yucaipa blaze has already prompted evacuation orders for eastern portions of the city of 54,000 along with several mountain communities.

Bob Fonzi nervously watched the fire race across ridges near his remote home on a winding road.

“If that sweeps around, it comes into my back door,” he told KABC-TV on Saturday. “And the problem with that is there’s no easy access for fire personnel.”

The blaze was just five per cent contained Sunday morning.

In eastern San Diego County, the Valley Fire broke out Saturday afternoon and fire officials warned the blaze was burning at a “dangerous rate of speed”.

By yesterday, it had destroyed at least 10 structures after burning 16 square kilometres and prompting evacuations near the remote community of Alpine in the Cleveland National Forest.

A helicopter prepares to drop water at a wildfire in Yucaipa, California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

At least two of the lost structures were homes, KGTV reported. There was no containment of the fire.

Cal Fire said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state. Despite the heat, firefighters were able to contain two major fires in coastal Monterey County.

California has seen 900 wildfires since August 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes. The blazes have burned more than 1.5 million acres. There have been eight fire deaths and nearly 3300 structures destroyed.

Members of firefighters walk in line during a wildfire in Yucaipa, California, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The heat wave was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday. Temperatures in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles reached 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday and it could be even hotter on Sunday, forecasters said.

Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease the strain on the state’s power grid and avoid rolling blackouts.

“These outages were avoided Friday and Saturday due in large part to individual conservation efforts, but even more conservation efforts are needed today,” Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement Sunday.

The Creek Fire forced the closure of a 915-megawatt hydropower station in Madera County, further constraining grid resources, the statement said.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility, warned customers that it might cut power starting Tuesday because of expected high winds and heat that could create even greater fire danger.