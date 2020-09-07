DraftKings Picks Week 1: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Sometimes, Week 1 is the hardest weess to build a quality NFL DFS lineup because things are so unpredictable. Other times, it is pretty easy to craft a top lineup thanks to excellent values on the slate that are created during the preseason and roster cuts. Lucky for us, this year’s Week 1 DraftKings lineup falls into the latter category even with no preseason games. There are plenty of options to choose from in GPP formats to differentiate our lineup and spend at different levels.
Thanks to some great values at RB and TE, we’re able to spend up for one of the top RBs on the slate. Additionally, our receiving corps uses a balanced approach with guys that should see plenty of targets but also have big-play potential. It’s critical to land some of these players while also taking risks at other positions to get max lineup differentiation for GPP tournaments.
Without further ado, here’s a look at our DraftKings GPP lineup for Week 1, starting with a solid value at quarterback.
The Dolphins allowed the third-most DK points to QBs last year with a mark of 23.1 per game. Newton is a great scrambler and should have a chance to log some rushing TDs in Week 1, and mobility is always a bonus for QBs in DFS.
Paying $10,000 for any player in DFS is a risk, but there is enough value on this Week 1 slate for us to grab McCaffrey. The talented runner averaged 31 DK points per game last year and should be able to find space in a Raiders defense that allowed the third-most receiving TDs to RBs last season (6). It also helps his cause that Teddy Bridgewater should love targeting him out of the backfield for short-catch opportunities.
It’s rare that a starting RB will cost this little in Week 1, but in the wake of Adrian Peterson’s release, Gibson should take on the most touches in the Washington backfield. The rookie will be a boom-or-bust play, but that’s exactly what we want in a GPP tournament. If the converted receiveris low-owned and puts up a big outing, we’ll be positioned to capitalize and get in the money.
Trusting Hopkins in his first live-game reps of a new offense comes with some risk, but he has such a high floor if he gets targets. Last year, Hopkins never had fewer than five catches per game and always saw at least seven targets. Kyler Murray should throw his way as often as possible, and even in a tough matchup with Richard Sherman, Hopkins should find success as he did against Stephon Gilmore last year (11.4 DK fantasy points).
If I’m taking on Newton at a discount, I’ve gotta get in on his No. 1 receiver, as well. Edelman is the only proven WR in the Patriots offense. The Dolphins may have a nice collection of corners in Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, and Noah Igbinoghene, but Edelman can still earn separation in the slot and should come close to the 9.6 targets he averaged last year with a new QB at the helm.
Metcalfcaught just three passes last year when Seattle played Atlanta, but two of them went for scores. Considering the unproven state of the Atlanta secondary, Metcalf could put up a bigger game, especially if he can find the end zone once again.
The Jaguars have rid themselves of a lot of their defensive talent, trading Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, and Ronnie Harrison this offseason. They’re relying on a lot of youth, so Doyle could take advantage. Considering that Philip Rivers loves throwing to TEs andMo Alie-Cox will be Indy’s only other active TE this week, Doyle could have a big day against the Jaguars.
Renfrow posted consecutive games with at least 25.2 DK points to close the 2019 season. In ’20, he figures to continue as the starter in the slot and should continue to build up his chemistry with Derek Carr. Renfrow averaged 6.8 targets per game for 67 yards in his last six starts, so if he can continue to produce at that clip, he should outplay his salary.
As good as Gardner Minshew was at avoiding turnovers last year, he did throw an interception and lost a fumble in a Week 17 start against the Colts. Without Leonard Fournette, the Colts can focus on pressuring Minshew to make him uncomfortable and force turnovers. The additions of DeForrest Buckner and Xavier Rhodes will help them accomplish that.