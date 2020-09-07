DraftKings Picks Week 1: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Sometimes, Week 1 is the hardest weess to build a quality NFL DFS lineup because things are so unpredictable. Other times, it is pretty easy to craft a top lineup thanks to excellent values on the slate that are created during the preseason and roster cuts. Lucky for us, this year’s Week 1 DraftKings lineup falls into the latter category even with no preseason games. There are plenty of options to choose from in GPP formats to differentiate our lineup and spend at different levels.

Thanks to some great values at RB and TE, we’re able to spend up for one of the top RBs on the slate. Additionally, our receiving corps uses a balanced approach with guys that should see plenty of targets but also have big-play potential. It’s critical to land some of these players while also taking risks at other positions to get max lineup differentiation for GPP tournaments.

Without further ado, here’s a look at our DraftKings GPP lineup for Week 1, starting with a solid value at quarterback.