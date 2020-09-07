Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Abusive Behavior Amid Nasty Divorce

WENN/Apega

Nicole Young claims she experienced domestic violence before and during her marriage to the Aftermath Entertainment CEO as she breaks down her expenses.

Dr. Dre‘s ex Nicole Young has accused him of domestic violence amid their nasty divorce. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the estranged wife of the hip-hop mogul claims he was abusive prior and during their 24-year marriage.

In the papers, Nicole says she became alarmed Dre when he had his brother-in-law pick up his Glock from the Malibu pad she was staying at. She says she feared Dre and wouldn’t turn it over because she says Dre had a “history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage.”

Nicole does not elaborate the alleged domestic violence she suffered at the hands of the former N.W.A member, but reveals his text messages that instilled fear in her. “Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me … should I come see you?” read one of the text messages that she says was “frightening.”

Nicole also claims that Dre is furious as she and her lawyers are trying to dig into his personal finances, threatening “war” if she persists.

In the documents, the former attorney breaks down her expenses as she requests nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. The staggering $1,936,399 is going to be used to cover things such as laundry and cleaning ($10,000), clothes ($135,000), education ($60,000), entertainment ($900,000), charitable contributions ($125,000), mortgage ($100,000), and telephone, cell phone, e-mail billings ($20,000).

Nicole claims she actually spends a total of $2,530,000 per month. She also asks her estranged husband to cover her legal fees which cost $5 million.

As reported before, Nicole accuses Dre of controlling all of their assets. She claims that he kicked her out of their Brentwood mansion “in the middle of the night” back on April 1 when Dre was “in a drunken rage.”

The “Poetic Justice” artist banished her to their Malibu beach home, but later threatened to sell, according to Nicole. “Do not spend one more cent… You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F**k that!” he allegedly told her in a text message.

As for their nuptials agreement, Nicole says she was “forced” to sign it on their wedding day “under extreme duress,” but he ripped it up several years into the marriage. Dre has denied that he tore the prenup.