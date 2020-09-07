Dolphins officially name Ryan Fitzpatrick Week 1 starter

It’s official. Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick will be squaring off for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Monday that Fitzpatrick, not Tua Tagovailoa, will be Miami’s Week 1 starter.
The move has been expected all offseason as Tagovailoa was more in a battle with Josh Rosen to be the team’s backup quarterback.
Fitzpatrick is entering his 16th NFL season and second as Miami’s starter. The 37-year-old is one of the team’s most respected leaders and also was named a captain for the second consecutive season.
Fitzpatrick was the best quarterback throughout camp for the Dolphins, building on relationships with DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. With a shortened offseason and no preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting Tagovailoa over Fitzpatrick wouldn’t have been a smart move.
Last season, Fitzpatrick went 5-8, completing 62 % of his passes for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. One of those five wins was an upset against the Patriots in their final game of the 2019 campaign.
