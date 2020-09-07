Djokovic sorry for hitting line judge with ball at U.S. Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic had a chance to make history at this year’s U.S. Open, but he wasted his opportunity after he hit a line judge with a ball out of frustration.
Djokovic was disqualified from the rest of the tournament on Sunday in the middle of his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta when he angrily smacked a ball that hit the line judge.
It appears he didn’t do it purposefully, and he even went over to check on the woman after he hit her accidentally. Djokovic also posted a lengthy apology to his Instagram, saying that he’ll use the disqualification as a lesson and moment for growth.
He went on to say he’s sorry to the U.S. Open for his behavior while also thanking his fans and family for supporting him through the controversial moment.
Djokovic was the No. 1 seed heading into the tournament and was in line to join some pretty elite company if he advanced further and tallied more wins. He already reached a huge milestone with his 600th hardcourt win before Sunday’s match, but further achievements will, unfortunately, have to wait for the 33-year-old.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90