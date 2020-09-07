DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

Apple is set to debut four new OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes before the year is out. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4-inch device and the other 6.1-inch model will be more affordable lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras.



Owing to development and production delays, Apple is rumored to be staggering its ‌iPhone‌ launches this year, although we’re still seeing conflicting rumors about the order in which the devices will be released.

DigiTimes has previously suggested the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models could come out first in October, with the 6.7 and 5.4-inch models to follow, and in a new report out today, the Taiwanese industry publication has reiterated that claim, based on the shipment timing of substrate-like printed circuit boards for the devices.

The new ‌iPhone‌ lineup may arrive in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, said the sources, noting that shipments of SLP mainboards for the 6.1-inch models were kicked off in July and those for the 6.7- and 5.4-inch ones began in the second half of August.

Bloomberg has also reported that Apple will stagger its iPhone launches in 2020. However, it expects Apple to launch the more affordable 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices first, with the more expensive 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch “Pro” devices to follow.

Meanwhile, leaker Jon Prosser claims the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will be introduced at an event set to take place during the week of October 12, with the lower-cost ‌iPhone 12‌ models expected to be available for pre-order shortly after the event. Prosser says the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models won’t be available until November.

Regardless of the order in which Apple releases its ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, an official announcement about the devices could be just around the corner. Prosser believes an iPad and Apple Watch press release is due as soon as this Tuesday, but well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman thinks it’s likely to be an announcement of a virtual ‌iPhone‌/‌Apple Watch‌ event in September.

For further details on what features to expect in Apple’s upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.