DeFi project SUSHI gets new ‘master chef’ in an unprecedented move By Cointelegraph

The handover of the project to the reputable SBF comes after Nomi reportedly withdrew 20,039 ETH and 2,558,644 SUSHI from the dev fund. The capital in the dev fund was supposed to be used to finance the development of the project.

SushiSwap (SUSHI), a fork of Uniswap created by the controversial developer “Chef Nomi,” has been handed over to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Sep. 6 in an unexpected takeover. The decision happened after SUSHI fell from $9.5 to $1.13 in just five days.

