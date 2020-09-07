DeAndre Hopkins reportedly getting big contract extension from Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins is on his way to getting a big contract extension from the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins and the Cardinals are closing in on a deal that the receiver negotiated himself, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade this offseason that also sent David Johnson to Houston. He came to Arizona with the understanding that he would want a new contract.

The 28-year-old is actually in the middle of a five-year, $81 million contract he signed with Houston before the 2017 season. His desire for a new deal is part of the reason Houston traded him. The other reason has to do with Houston’s coach.

Hopkins was set to earn $12.5 million this season, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.9 million in 2022 under terms of his existing contract. Hopkins had 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season.