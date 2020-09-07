Cricket news | MCG to be named for Boxing Day Test but may still lose iconic match

The Melbourne Cricket Club is standing firm on plans to host the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, even hoping to have fans at the Australian vs India match.

There remain fears that the MCG will lose the showpiece Test. Yet when Cricket Australia confirms its summer schedule this week, it will still name the MCG as part of the schedule, News Corp reports.

The schedule, at least publicly, remains in flux. Adelaide looks set to host a day/night opener, with the MCG scheduled for the second match; but Adelaide may get the chance to host the Boxing Day Test if Melbourne is unable due to COVID-19 restrictions, while Perth has also been hopeful.

Brisbane was meant to host the series opener but could instead host the series finale, or no match at all., according to The Age. The SCG is to host the third Test and may also end up with the fourth and final match. Highlighting the frenzy for a solution, Hobart has also been touted as a back-up venue.

Australian cricket icon and Victorian hero Shane Warne on Tuesday backed the MCG to retain the Boxing Day Test.

The MCC is hoping to have up to 25,000 fans for Boxing Day, a long way from the iconic sight of 100,000 spectators in past years but potentially a massive leap forward for Victoria as it continues under full lockdown.

“I don’t think we will see 100,000 people at the MCG for quite some time,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said last week.

“It doesn’t mean there won’t be thousands of people at the MCG but I’m not sure what that number will be and I don’t want to predict that now.

“That will be the function of how much virus is out there and the settings that COVID-19 has going.”

Australia’s Test summer was meant to launch with a one-off match against Afghanistan in Perth, from November 21. Western Australia’s strong border laws have cast doubt on the fixture and that match may end up in Hobart, The Age reported.