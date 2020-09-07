Craig Bellamy says Melbourne Storm prepared with a plan if Cameron Smith’s retires after 2020

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has admitted that his club is prepared with a plan if skipper Cameron Smith chooses to retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Smith’s playing future has been one of the biggest talking points of the year, with the 37-year-old yet to decide on what he will do.

On the eve of yet another finals campaign, Bellamy refused to put pressure on his captain, saying that the Storm were prepared either way.

“At the end of the day, we’re ready with a plan if he does play and there’s a plan if he doesn’t play,” Bellamy told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Craig Bellamy says Cameron Smith deserves all the time he needs to make a decision on his playing future (Getty)

“Obviously ideally as a club and as a game you’d like to know what he’s doing.

“But at the end of the day, based on what he’s done for the game and what he’s done for our club and particularly rugby league in Melbourne, I think he deserves to take the time that he thinks he needs to make the right decision for himself.”

Bellamy’s comments come after Smith himself admitted that a Grand Final appearance would impact his decision.

“I think it would play a part. It would play a huge part,” he told Fox League when asked if a Grand Final would change his mind.

“It will certainly feature in a decision if I haven’t made one by then.”