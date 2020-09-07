COVID-19 Forces Ozzy Osbourne to Scrap Album Plans

Bradley Lamb
The Black Sabbath frontman has to put his new solo album plans on hold after producer Andrew Watt fell ill and is still ‘very sick’ with the novel coronavirus.


Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to put his latest album plans on hold because producer Andrew Watt is struggling with COVID-19.

Watt teamed up with the rock legend for Ozzy’s acclaimed 2020 comeback album “Ordinary Man”, and the pair were planning to head back into the studio to record the follow-up this spring, but then the producer fell ill.

“He was very sick, and he still is,” Osbourne tells Rolling Stone. “He had a good day and a bad day, you know? It f**ks your lungs up. We were supposed to be (writing), but he texted me the other day and said, ‘I have to ask for some time.’ ”

“I said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, call me.’ ”

Ozzy admits he’s found a great collaborator in the young producer, adding, “I have a couple ideas; not many. With Andrew, it just comes out in the moment.”

