COVID-19 Forces Ozzy Osbourne to Scrap Album Plans

WENN/Avalon

The Black Sabbath frontman has to put his new solo album plans on hold after producer Andrew Watt fell ill and is still ‘very sick’ with the novel coronavirus.

–

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to put his latest album plans on hold because producer Andrew Watt is struggling with COVID-19.

Watt teamed up with the rock legend for Ozzy’s acclaimed 2020 comeback album “Ordinary Man”, and the pair were planning to head back into the studio to record the follow-up this spring, but then the producer fell ill.

“He was very sick, and he still is,” Osbourne tells Rolling Stone. “He had a good day and a bad day, you know? It f**ks your lungs up. We were supposed to be (writing), but he texted me the other day and said, ‘I have to ask for some time.’ ”

“I said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, call me.’ ”

Ozzy admits he’s found a great collaborator in the young producer, adding, “I have a couple ideas; not many. With Andrew, it just comes out in the moment.”