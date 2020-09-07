Connected Car Payments Market to Reach Over €530 Billion by 2030

Article content continued

PTOLEMUS’ report analyses the strategy of 17 OEMs (including Audi, Daimler, FCA, GM, Hyundai and Tesla), that are developing a connected car payment programme. Honda’s Dream Drive, Mercedes Pay and Volkswagen Pay are a few examples. Furthermore, the race for revenue from connected vehicle payments is not just for OEMs, with SiriusXM, Shell, Visa, Harman and Xevo, plus many others, entering the market with their own solutions too.

Andrew continued: “We fully expect v-commerce will disrupt existing aftermarket value chains for fuel card services, electronic toll collection (ETC), parking services and mobility payments. V-commerce is set to be big business”.

PTOLEMUS Consulting Groupis the first strategy consulting & research firm entirely focused on connected & autonomous mobility. It assists all leading mobility stakeholders and players including automotive OEMs, tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers and vertical service providers in defining & deploying their strategies.

