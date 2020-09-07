Commuters slam transport bosses over cancelled trains and lack of social distancing on London buses

Cancelled trains, crowded buses and traffic gridlock greeted commuters on the first Monday after the end of the summer holidays – as London’s mayor was spotted stuck in one of his own roadwork schemes.

Sadiq Khan, who today insisted that London’s public transport network was safe to use, was seen sitting in traffic in a £120,000 Range Rover this morning as his driver negotiate his way through roadworks in Tooting.

The Labour mayor was on his way to a TV interview, in which he said Transport for London (TfL) was back to providing 100 per cent of its services again and urged people to use the network – while avoiding rush-hour if possible.

His comments come as commuters today slammed transport bosses over cancelled trains and lack of social distancing on London buses.

One train passenger hit out at South Eastern, which primarily covers Kent and services to and from London from the south east, for cancelling trains.

The Twitter user, who shared a picture of a crowded train carriage today, said: ‘You can start by asking South Eastern to service their trains before Monday’s rush hour as they keep cancelling trains causing congestion on trains.’

Meanwhile another commuter made claims of overcrowding on a Transport for London bus.

Dilasha Patel, who tweeted a picture from a London bus, said: ‘Maybe ask Sadiq Khan why Transport for London buses are not following maximum capacity.

‘For two mornings I’ve had 20 people on a 14 capacity bus. I’m leaving for work 40 minutes earlier today even though I get there 20 minutes before I start anyway!’

Commuters have slammed transport bosses over cancelled trains and lack of social distancing on London buses as employees head to work in Monday morning’s rush hour. Picutred: Commuters arrive at Waterloo Station in London today

The A40 at Perviale in West London was also seen with queues of traffic on either side of the six lane road. Traffic levels in London reached pre-pandemic levels today

The Labour politician was photographed wearing a face mask as he was sat in traffic in a £120,000 Range Rover as the driver attempted to get through congestion caused by a closure in Tooting

London traffic data from TomTom shows the 8am traffic in London reached near pre-Covid-19 levels, when compared to the same last year

Weekly TomTom congestion data from London shows how traffic is returning to normal levels in London. The red bar represents this year’s traffic, with the faded white line representing last year’s

The story was slightly different in Manchester, where congestion levels were still below pre-Covid-19 levels at 8am this morning

Birmingham too saw a rise in congestion today, but it was still short of the pre-Covid-19 levels at 8am this morning

Apple mobility data in London showed driving searches have increased by 20 per cent since January, while walking route searches have increased by around 10 per cent. Public transport searches remain around 12 per cent down

Apple mobility data in Manchester showed driving searches have increased by 5 per cent since January, while walking route searches have increased by around 60 per cent. Public transport searches remain around 30 per cent down

Apple mobility data in Birmingham showed driving searches have increased by 12 per cent since January, while walking route searches have increased by around 45 per cent. Public transport searches remain around 25 per cent down

According to information on Transport for London’s website, double-decker buses can carry up to 30 passengers, while single-deckers, depending on size, can carry either 11 or 14 passengers.

The capacity limits were put on in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tweets were posted as Mr Khan told Sky News that TfL was now providing its full service again following the coronavirus outbreak.

He told Sky News today: ‘We are providing 100 per cent of our services there or thereabouts for a very good reason, which is that we need to have all the services provided for people to use tubes, buses and the overground and be able to social distance.

‘If we reduce our services it will lead to greater overcrowding, which will lead to the virus spreading more.’

Mr Khan said there was around a 35 per cent use in tube services compared to this last year, and around a 55 per cent use in bus services compared to this last year.

He added: ‘We are encouraging people when they are using public transport to avoid rush hours.’

Today, commuters were seen spilling into London’s major train stations, including London Waterloo, as more people head back to their place of work following the end of the summer holidays and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commuters, all wearing face coverings, as required by law, were queuing to get through the ticket gates at the busy railway station – a scene not often witnessed since the country was plunged into lockdown.

It comes as commuters continue to stream back to their place of work following the coronavirus lockdown, with road data today showing how rush hour traffic has now reached near-pre-Covid levels.

Traffic was also busy on the roads this morning, particularly on the M25 around London.

The A40 at Perviale in West London was also seen with queues of traffic on either side of the six lane road.

The M25 around London was also busy this morning. This picture from a Highways England camera shows the congestion

Commuters were seen spilling into London’s major train stations, including London Waterloo, as more people head back to their place of work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The commuters, all wearing face coverings, as required by law, were queuing to get through the ticket gates at the busy railway station – a scene not often witnessed since the country was plunged into lockdown

It comes as train services are ramped up from today to 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels as schools reopen and more workers return to the office. Pictured: Commuters arrive at Waterloo Station

Data from Dutch developer TomTom shows London’s congestion levels reached near-pre-Covid levels today.

The data shows the congestion level in the capital was around 62 per cent, just shy of the 63 per cent figure for the same on the same day last year.

Data from Manchester and Birmingham shows congestion levels in the two cities at around 8am today were still below pre-Covid levels.

Manchester congestion was still down 28 per cent compared to the same and same date last year.

But 9am congestion was actually up 9 per cent compared to last year, from 33 per cent to 42 per cent.

The congestion was up hugely compared to the 4 per cent congestion at 9am last Monday – which was a Bank Holiday weekend – and up from the 16 per cent two weeks ago – which was still in the summer holiday period.

The same applies to Birmingham, where 8am data showed a seven per cent decrease in traffic compared to the same last year.

But 9am data, which showed 43 per cent congestion, was 15 per cent up compared to last year, nearly 40 per cent up from bank holiday and 30 per cent up from the week before.

Meanwhile, according to TomTom, there were more than 1300 traffic in London just before 9am this morning, with a total length of 873km.

One person to be caught in traffic was London’s own mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Labour politician was photographed wearing a face mask as he was sat in traffic in a £120,000 Range Rover as the driver attempted to get through congestion caused by a road closure in Tooting.

The area is part of a new scheme, jointly funded between Wandsworth Council and Transport for London, to create Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in the area.

The trial scheme, introduced last month, is aimed freeing up additional space on the highway in support of social distancing and to encourage alternative forms of travel.

Transport for London (TfL) is also trialling its own separate and additional measures on the A24 Tooting High Street/Upper Tooting Road.

Meanwhile commuters were also seen returning to buses and tubes in London.

Both services have seen a huge fall in passenger numbers since lockdown began in March.

TfL said 630,000 passengers used the London Underground network on Friday from the start of service until 10am – 21.1 per cent higher than during the same period last week.

But this was still 69.2 per cent lower than the same period last year.

There were 800,000 bus journeys – up 29.6 per cent on last week, but down 50.8 per cent on 2019.

Nervousness about coronavirus safety and social distancing is thought to be one of the key reasons why people continue to stay away from public transport.

However, Mr Khan today insisted public transport users ‘some of the world’s leading enhanced cleaning regimes,’ as he urged that public transport was safe for commuters.

The London Underground was also busy today as commuters, all wearing face masks, headed to work. Tube footfall is still just 35 per cent of what it was last year

Commuters were seen on an escalator on the Jubilee Line of London’s underground today as commuters were encouraged to use the underground again – but avoid rush hour travel

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘We use hospital style anti-viral disinfectant, we have hand sanitiser available throughout the network.

‘You’re now required, at last, to wear a mask when using public transport but we’ve also made sure this is now being enforced.

‘Our tubes, our buses, our tram and our underground are as safe as they can be but I recognise because of the social distancing rules, we simply cannot have the same number of people using our services as before, particularly during rush hour

‘That’s why we’ve spoken to employers and good employers have been staggering their start and end times to avoid the rush hour.

‘That means you can use the tube and you won’t be cheek by jowl like you were before this pandemic began but we’ve also additionally laid on safe cycle lanes and made it easier to walk.

‘So if you’re not going to use public transport you can walk or cycle and find other ways to get to work, or you can work from home if it’s the sensible thing to do.’

His comments come as mobility data from Apple shows the number of people walking is on the rise across country – and is now back to near pre-Covid-19 levels.

Mobility data for London shows the number of people walking finally reached baseline levels for the first since March – when lockdown measures were imposed.

Data from September 5 shows a spike in the number of people using map data on Apple devices to plot walks.

The data shrunk to -80 per cent in April – at the height of the pandemic – but has steadily increased since then.

Similarly, driving trends in London have also increased significantly in the last two months and data shows the requests are now 20 per cent more than since January 13 this year – before coronavirus is thought to have reached the UK.

Though the slowest to recover, public transport map requests have also seen a rise.

They are still 12 per cent down compared to early January, but have steadily increased since April, where they plummeted.

It was also busy on the paths as commuters opted to walk across London Bridge today on their way to work on the first Monday rush-hour since the holidays

Large numbers of people were seen making the walk across the bridge, which is usually busy with commuters in the morning and afternoon

It comes as train services are ramped up from today to 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels as schools reopen and more workers return to the office.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators and Network Rail, said services across Britain will be increased to around 90 per cent of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels from September 7.

Timetables were slashed in March as the virus led to a reduction in available railway workers and demand for travel.

The RDG said new timetables being introduced next month have been devised through communication with schools and other places of education in a bid to run more frequent services or add extra carriages on potentially busy routes.

Schools in England and Wales have reopened this month after being closed following the outbreak in March.

ScotRail increased services earlier this month ahead of lessons resuming at Scottish schools.