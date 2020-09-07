Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of official

There’s going to be a big hole in Patrick Beverley’s pockets.

The NBA announced Monday that the Los Angeles Clippers star has been fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of an official during the team’s 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from Game 2 with about one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

This isn’t the first time the 32-year-old has been fined $25,000. In October 2019, Beverley was fined that amount for throwing a ball into the stands after the Clippers beat the Lakers in their season opener.

The Clippers and Nuggets are set to square off in Game 3 on Monday night.