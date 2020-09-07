Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Inches Closer to the $150 Million Mark at the Box-Office

Tenet was one of the most awaited films of 2020 for several reasons. Firstly, it is a Christopher Nolan film. Secondly, it is the first mainstream film to have a worldwide release post the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. With conditions improving in several countries, the film was crucial in finding out if people would still turn up in theatres even with the corona scare.

Going by the box-office collections, it seems people definitely prefer watching their films in theatres. The total collections of Tenet stand at $146.2 million (about Rs. 1,067 crores). The film had a strong opening in US, Russia and China earning $78.3 million (about Rs. 571 crores). Now with the film releasing in most parts of Europe, Asia, and Australia, we’ve seen another significant rise in the figures.

Tenet is expected to release in Hong Kong, Israel, and Qatar this week, with Mexico and Japan lined up for next week.