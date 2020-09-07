Chrissy Teigen Receives Botox to Fight Pregnancy Headache

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, and she got the injections after suffering with headaches in the early stages of her pregnancy journey.

–

Chrissy Teigen has been “cleared” by a doctor to undergo Botox treatments in her neck to combat “really really bad pregnancy headaches.”

The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, 41, and she told fans on Twitter she was driven to get the injections after suffering with headaches in the early stages of her pregnancy journey.

“(I) was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” she posted. “anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

After she spoke candidly about her treatment, Chrissy’s fans and followers began begging her to “share more info” about the procedure, and she replied to one fan who wasn’t pregnant but suffered similar pains: “Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.”

Chrissy Teigen shared her struggles in early stage of her third pregnancy.

And although Chrissy was able to get her Botox treatment approved while pregnant, one follower was not so lucky. “They wouldn’t do my botox when I was pregnant. I get it for migraines. Hope you get some relief,” they wrote.

The Sports Illustrated model offered: “If you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

Chrissy responded to a fan.

Chrissy also experienced intense pregnancy headaches in 2017 while pregnant with her son Miles, and she begged her Twitter followers to share their coping mechanisms.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches,” she penned at the time.

Despite that, Chrissy still loves being pregnant.

The star shares Miles and four-year-old daughter Luna with Legend, whom she married in 2013.