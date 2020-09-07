Chanel West Coast Slams Police for Shutting Down Her 32nd Birthday Party

Instagram

According to reports, 100-200 people attend the bash to celebrate the rapper’s 32nd birthday, prompting some of ‘LHH: Hollywood’ alum’s neighbors to call cops on her.

Chanel West Coast was having a blast at her birthday party before police interrupted. Authorities came to the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum’s Los Angeles house to shut down the Sunday, September 6 bash which was packed by party-goers, sparking coronavirus concern.

According to TMZ, 100-200 people attended the bash to celebrate the rapper’s 32nd birthday. It appeared that the neighbors had had enough as eleven of them called cops at 10 P.M. It remains to be seen if the neighbors called police on the reality TV star due to the noise or it’s because Mayor Eric Garcetti has made it clear that party houses are not allowed amid the pandemic.

Chanel unsurprisingly wasn’t happy with the police’s visit, prompting her to verbally attack the cops and call them losers. She allegedly told them her ex-boyfriend was murdered years ago and it’s still an unsolved case. She told them to solve the case instead of coming at her over a party.

Chanel argued that there was a bigger party up the road. She added that they should go there if their main concern was COVID-19. Despite her argument, cops reportedly did manage to shut Chanel’s party down.

Garcetti was known to be strict about COVID-19 protocol in Los Angeles. The mayor previously authorized the city to disconnect utility service at TikTok star Bryce Hall‘s house in Hollywood Hills after he hosted a huge party for his 21st birthday on Wednesday, August 19 in Encino.

Garcetti emphasized the importance of all Los Angeles residents to participate in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus in a statement. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he said. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”