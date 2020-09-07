Chance The Rapper Joins Many in Saluting Mac Miller on His Second Death Anniversary

WENN/Avalon/Michael Wright

Juicy J, Thundercat, Wale and Kehlani have also turned to social media to pay tribute to the ‘Self Care’ rapper, who passed away from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.

Chance The Rapper, Juicy J, and Thundercat are among the musicians saluting rapper Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death.

The “Blue World” star, who had a history of substance abuse, passed away from an accidental drug overdose on September 7, 2018, and on Monday, September 7, his celebrity friends, fans, and collaborators took to social media to honour his memory.

Chance shared a simple line to sum up just how instrumental the 26-year-old had been in helping to launch his career, tweeting: “Then one day Mac took me on tour” – a reference to 2013’s “Space Migration Tour”, after which he took the hip-hop industry by storm.

Meanwhile, Juicy J wrote, “R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane (sic),” and singer/producer Thundercat marked the tragedy by admitting the hole left in his life by the MC’s death will forever remain.

“You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose…,” he shared. “The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping (playing) Mac Miller today.”

“Mac Miller (love) 4L (for life),” posted rapper Wale, as singer Kehlani tweeted, “love you mac! always n forever (sic)”.