Celebs That Grew Up In LA Vs. NYC Vs. A Random Tiny Town In The US

They’ve come from everywhere.

1.

From New York City: Jane Fonda


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

2.

From Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart


Axelle / FilmMagic

Her parents were in the biz, so it makes sense.

3.

From Delta, Utah: Chrissy Teigen


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2018, Delta’s population was 3,554!!

4.

From New York City: Josh Peck


Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

He grew up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan.

5.

From Los Angeles: Tyra Banks


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

6.

From Nelsonville, Ohio: Sarah Jessica Parker


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

It’s about 60 miles outside of the capital, Columbus.

7.

From New York City: Whoopi Goldberg


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Our girl Caryn is from the Chelsea area of Manhattan.

8.

From Los Angeles: Rami Malek


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

He hails from the Sherman Oaks area.

9.

From Indian Hills, Kentucky: Jennifer Lawrence


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Less than 3,000 people live there, and one is Jennifer Lawrence.

10.

From New York City: Sigourney Weaver


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

11.

From Los Angeles: Adam Levine


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

He went to school in Brentwood, where he met his Maroon 5 bandmates.

12.

From Lexington, Kentucky: George Clooney


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

GETTIN’ LUCKY IN KENTUCKY!

13.

From New York City: Sarah Michelle Gellar


Steve Granitz / WireImage

She grew up on the Upper East Side.

14.

From Los Angeles: Rachel Bilson


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Not from Orange County IRL.

15.

From Virgina, Minnesota: Chris Pratt


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Zip code is 55792 if you ever wanna send a package there.

16.

From Los Angeles: Joseph Gordon-Levitt


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Another Sherman Oaks boy.

17.

From Shawnee, Oklahoma: Brad Pitt


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Yes, Oklahoma gave us Brad Pitt!

18.

From New York City: Kerry Washington

19.

From Los Angeles: Leonardo DiCaprio


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty Images

He grew up in Echo Park and Los Feliz!

20.

From Springfield, Ohio: John Legend

21.

From New York City: Sarah Hyland


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

22.

From Los Angeles: Billie Eilish


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She’s from the Highland Park area.

23.

From Oakwood, Ohio: Halle Berry


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

24.

From New York City: Claire Danes


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

25.

From Los Angeles: Zooey Deschanel


Mark Davis / Getty Images

26.

From Winona, Minnesota: Winona Ryder


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She is literally named after the town that she grew up in!!

27.

From New York City: Scarlett Johansson


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

She went to elementary school in Greenwich Village.

28.

From Los Angeles: Tiffany Haddish


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

She was raised in South Central LA.

29.

From Summit, New Jersey: Meryl Streep


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

MERYL IS A JERSEY GIRL!!!!

