Celebs That Grew Up In LA Vs. NYC Vs. A Random Tiny Town In The US

They’ve come from everywhere.
1.
From New York City: Jane Fonda
2.
From Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart
3.
From Delta, Utah: Chrissy Teigen
4.
From New York City: Josh Peck
5.
From Los Angeles: Tyra Banks
6.
From Nelsonville, Ohio: Sarah Jessica Parker
7.
From New York City: Whoopi Goldberg
8.
From Los Angeles: Rami Malek
9.
From Indian Hills, Kentucky: Jennifer Lawrence
10.
From New York City: Sigourney Weaver
11.
From Los Angeles: Adam Levine
12.
From Lexington, Kentucky: George Clooney
13.
From New York City: Sarah Michelle Gellar
14.
From Los Angeles: Rachel Bilson
15.
From Virgina, Minnesota: Chris Pratt
16.
From Los Angeles: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
17.
From Shawnee, Oklahoma: Brad Pitt
18.
From New York City: Kerry Washington
19.
From Los Angeles: Leonardo DiCaprio
20.
From Springfield, Ohio: John Legend
21.
From New York City: Sarah Hyland
22.
From Los Angeles: Billie Eilish
23.
From Oakwood, Ohio: Halle Berry
24.
From New York City: Claire Danes
25.
From Los Angeles: Zooey Deschanel
26.
From Winona, Minnesota: Winona Ryder
27.
From New York City: Scarlett Johansson
28.
From Los Angeles: Tiffany Haddish
29.
From Summit, New Jersey: Meryl Streep
