Cam Newton feels no pressure taking over for Tom Brady

Cam Newton has some pretty big shoes to fill in New England following Tom Brady’s departure, but he has no doubts that he’ll be able to handle the pressure.
During his Monday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Newton revealed that he’s not feeling pressure from walking in Brady’s shadow.
The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller was named New England’s starting quarterback last week, winning the job over Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.
Newton played just two games last season after suffering a foot injury and wasn’t great during the 2018 campaign, so it’ll be difficult for him to replicate exactly what Brady accomplished in New England.
The former MVP is unlikely to win six Super Bowl titles with New England like Brady did, but he at least gives the team a better shot at a championship than Stidham.
