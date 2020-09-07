BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, DOT, BSV, BNB, LTC, CRO By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 9/7: BTC, ETH, XRP, LINK, BCH, DOT, BSV, BNB, LTC, CRO
Corrections are healthy for the strength of an uptrend because they shake out the excess exuberance and provide an opportunity to the traders who missed the bus earlier to make an entry at lower levels.
About 68 crypto investors did the same thing when they used the recent dip to purchase anywhere between 1,000–10,000 Ether (ETH).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.