Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stuns in a revealing crop top

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski set pulses racing on Sunday when she shared a playful photo of herself in a revealing crop top.

The 27-year-old model shared an infectious smile while posing in an idyllic clearing in a skimpy outfit.

Nicole wore a chic Fendi olive crop top that was tied over her bust like a scarf and was decorated with the brand’s iconic logo.

She paired her top with a set of high-waisted, high-cut black shorts, and she had her brunette locks parted down the middle and resting gracefully on her shoulders.

‘Happy Sunday,’ she captioned the picture.

She posted her nature photo to Instagram amid a report in The Sunday Mirror that Angelina Jolie was ‘furious’ that Brad had taken her to the spot in France where they were married just over six years.

Late last month, Nicole and her Brad, 56, enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.

But the visit has reportedly angered his ex-wife as the chateau was where the two were married in 2014.

Making matters worse was that Brad and Nicole visited only days after what would have been his sixth wedding anniversary with the actress.

‘Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,’ a source told The Mirror.

Betrayed: Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie, 45, is reportedly ‘furious’ over the news that Brad took Nicole to the cheateau where they were married in 2014, only days after their sixth anniversary; shown in 2015

‘She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table,’ they continued. ‘It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life.

‘The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it,’ the added.

‘This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible.’

Damage done: ‘[Angelina] was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table,’ a source told The Sunday Mirror; shown in October 2019

More hurdles: ‘This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible,’ they continued; shown in January

The couple were believed to have worked out some of their differences in recent months, but the Wanted star seems to have shaken things up by seeking to have the judge in their divorce proceedings dismissed.

She sought to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who married the couple at the Chateau Miraval, after learning that he had private business interests with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

‘The way Brad sees it, she’s made his life hell for years by blocking so many of his basic requests and his efforts to be fair and cordial,’ said another insider. ‘He’s always said he’ll stand up to her for what’s right, but she wants everything on her own terms.

‘They’ve each spent an absolute fortune, hundreds of thousands if not millions at this point, on legal fees fighting each other and filing motions back and forth. Basically, they’re two extremely proud and stubborn people who have a strong point of view and won’t back down. It’s just a crying shame those poor children are stuck in the middle of it all.’

Business trip: Brad’s recent trip with Nicole to the winery was part of an event to promote his new wine, according to E! News

Brad’s recent trip with Nicole to the winery was part of an event to promote his new wine, according to E! News.

The couple were seen kissing and showing off some PDA as they transferred planes at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, before heading to the chateau in the south of France, which Brad and Angelina purchased for a stunning $60 million in 2011.

The exes were married there on August 23, 2014, in an intimate ceremony only attended by a handful of guests and their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016, and they’re still engaged in an ongoing custody battle.

Angelina is reportedly considering moving with the children to the UK, which would make it considerably more difficult for her ex to spend with them.

Brad and Nicole were first spotted together in November during a performance of Kanye West’s opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl.

The bombshell, who has a son, is married to Berlin-based restaurateur Roland Mary, with whom she’s allegedly in an open relationship.