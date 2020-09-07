Blueface, Lil Durk and More Rappers Clown 6ix9ine Over ‘TattleTales’ Decreasing Sales

Instagram

The recently released album has now been predicted to sell around 50,000 equivalent album units after being projected to sell 150,000 units and top Billboard 200.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine released his album “TattleTales” last week, and it looks like the sales are not going as well as expected. The effort was previously projected to sell around 150,000 equivalent album units and launch atop Billboard 200, but it’s recently been reported that there’s a large decrease in projected sales.

Report stated that the reason for the large decrease was because many of the album bundles had been deemed eligible by Nielsen Music. As a result of that, the album is now being projected to sell around 50,000 equivalent album units in its first week and will not top the music chart. Instead, Big Sean‘s “Detroit 2” is said to be dethroning Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” next week.

While this is indeed disappointing news for Tekashi and his crew, a number of rappers are rejoicing over this report as they start to clown the rainbow-haired rapper. For instance, Blueface wrote, “Dam he would still be alive rn if nyggas ain’t gas him up. Dam 69 fell off.” Lil Tjay, on the other hand, simply left several laughing-crying emojis in the comment section of an article about that.

Lil Durk, who has been caught in a back-and-forth with Tekashi for some time, wrote, “This what happen when you go against the voice lol ima our sell him with my eyes closed.” In the meantime, Trippie Redd appeared to mock 6ix9ine by uploading a video of him laughing his heart out along with the caption that read, “B***h.”

These rappers seemed to be mocking 6ix9ine because the latter previously trolled them over their album sales. “Blueface 12k, Lil Tjay 17k, Smokepurpp 5k, Quandorondo 3,” he said last week. “Can’t be me.”