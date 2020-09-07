Blue Jays place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list

Ahead of Monday’s game against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays confirmed that outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font were placed on the injured list.

Hernandez suffered a left oblique strain while swinging during an at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. He did not play for Toronto on Sunday.

The 27-year-old heads to the IL leading the club in hitting (.308) among eligible players, home runs (14), RBI (27), hits (45), and stolen bases (5).

Font is dealing with a right shin contusion. The reliever is 1-3 with an 8.78 ERA in 17 appearances.

Toronto recalled righty Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Jonathan Davis in corresponding roster moves.