Blockstream’s Liquid pushes for DeFi with new decentralized exchange By Cointelegraph

Blockstream’s Liquid pushes for DeFi with new decentralized exchange
A decentralized exchange built on the Liquid network is opening for early access on Monday.
Called TDEX, the project has announced its entry into an Open Alpha stage. It’s being built by Sevenlabs — a firm that provides consulting and white-labeling services in addition to its current work.
