Bilingual employees earn more. Here’s how to learn another language

Article content continued

Mondly Language Learning App provides users with the most optimal environment to learn a second language. With bite-sized lessons, users are able to start memorizing words, create sentences, and then finally work up to start conversations. The app features two powerfully unique tools to help users become fluent in a second language.

First, Mondly has an embedded state of the art speech recognition feature. The app will provide users with direct feedback on words and phrases said out loud. Soon, users will be able to have conversations with native speakers. Second, another unique feature of Mondly is focusing on the root learning language. Users learn their desired language from their root native language. Unlike other language services that root their lessons for a new language in English, Mondly provides users with tailored learning experiences rooted in any of their 33 languages.

Choose from Mondly’s 33 languages including but not limited to Arabic, Chinese, French, German, and more. It’s no wonder Mondly is highly reviewed with 4.6 out of 5 stars from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

For a limited time during this Labour Day sale, get an additional 15 per cent off with promo code “GOFORIT15.” With the promo code, learn one language for $46.96 (Orig. $313), three languages for $70.88 (Orig. $940), five languages for $82.42 (Orig. $1,568), or all languages for $116.98 (Orig. $2,875).

Prices subject to change.