Best PSVR HOTAS Controllers in 2020

If you’re looking for the best PSVR HOTAS controllers available, you’ve come to the right spot. Here at Android Central, we’re experts when it comes to finding all the best ways to improve your virtual reality experience. Here are the best options we’ve found, starting with our best overall, the incredible Hori HOTAS Flight Stick for PS4.

Best Overall: Hori Hotas Flight Stick for PlayStation 4

Firstly, I want to say that this is a costly choice for a HOTAS joystick. It’s great, but it’s almost double the cost of the other HOTAS on the market. That’s not to say it isn’t worth the money if you are an avid flight game player. But be aware that you will be paying through the nose for a joystick that only works on six PlayStation games right now. That said, the Hori is extremely good. The joystick itself is a sleek black design that feels great in the hand, while the haptic feedback from the controller, while you are playing, elevates it to greatness. When you pull back on the stick, you can feel the resistance as the plane fights you. This kind of immersion is essential in-flight games, but especially in VR flight games where you want to believe you really are flying the plane. I think the addition of the PS4 touchpad is excellent. When you are in VR, and without a DualShock controller, it can be challenging to navigate around the system interface. The addition of a touchpad means you can control the entire system from your HOTAS without having to leave the VR environment. This saves time and lets you jump from game to game quickly and easily. Being able to separate the flight stick from the throttle is a big deal as well. Both are well weighted so they feel solid even if they are apart. Having them apart means you can find a more comfortable position for your hands, allowing you to play for more extended periods, while still keeping control in the dog fight. Pros: Haptic feedback in-flight

PS4 touchpad

Separate flight stick

Best Value: T.Flight HOTAS 4 Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Edition

The T.Flight HOTAS 4 from Thrustmaster is the controller for PS4 and PSVR. It’s even branded with the PlayStation logo while sporting black with blue accents to match your console. The throttle can detach and move aside to simulate a more realistic setup, so you can sit back and get into the game. The joystick and throttle have all the buttons you would find on a standard DualShock 4 controller to make it extremely easy for you to map out the controls how you see fit. The base is weighted to keep it in place, even when you’re frantically evading an enemy, and the joystick has an adjustable resistance to complement a heavy or light hand. To simulate a rudder function and to pivot your craft on a vertical axis, the joystick twists left and right. If you’re also into PC gaming, a simple switch will set it over to work on your computer. So, are you ready to really feel like you’re in the cockpit of your ship? Grab the T.Flight HOTAS 4 from Thrustmaster now. Pros: Five axes

12 action buttons & 1 multi-directional hat

Built with PlayStation 4 in mind Cons: Resistance in the stick is barely noticeable

