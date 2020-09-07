Best Buy employee who stopped thief gets a UFC security job

Summer Tapasa-Sataraka has a new job with the UFC.

The former Best Buy employee, who went viral last December for stopping an alleged thief, has accepted a position as a UFC corporate security guard.

Immediately after seeing video of the incident, UFC president Dana White said he wanted Tapasa-Sataraka to work for him. He also claimed on Instagram that the 24-year-old was fired from her job as a result of the altercation with the would-be thief, which is against Best Buy policy.

“This is Summer Tapasa Sataraka. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii,” White said. “She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life summer.”

“I’m looking forward to expanding my career,” Tapasa said in White’s video, “and hopefully moving on up.”