Ashley Darby Confronts Husband for Allegedly Claiming He Has BF at a Strip Club

Bravo has released a preview for upcoming episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“. In the video, cast member Ashley Darby is seen confronting her husband Michael Darby about allegedly going to a strip club while she was on a cast trip at Monique Samuels‘ lake house.

“Candiace brings this text to me, saying that you were saying things about how you have a boyfriend and a wife,” Ashley tells Michael while having dinner at a restaurant. “Was there any truth to that?”

Michael denies the allegations. However, he does admit that something happened. “Something happened at the casino,” Michael shares to Ashley before the video ends.

In the Sunday, September 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, Candiace Dillard told Gizelle Bryant, “A good friend of mine texted me — she says: ‘Your girl’ baby daddy was out at the strip club last night.’ ” Gizelle then asked, “Whose baby daddy?” before Candiace showed her a photo of what appeared to be Michael.

“Oh!” Gizelle responded. The text also allegedly read, “My girl is a bartender at the strip club and I came to see her. [Michael] was there with several strippers. He was talking about how he has a boyfriend and a wife. … He was asking who he could take to a hotel nearby.”

During her confessional, Gizelle said, “I pray to God that this is all just like a lie, this is an exaggeration, ’cause Ashley’s been gone for seven minutes. Like she just left.”

Candiace was in dilemma due to the sticky situation. She had to tell Ashley about this information but it might ruin her friendship with Ashley. “You and Ashley just became friends,” Gizelle noted.

Candiace and Gizelle later joined the rest of the women out for dinner. Monique asked Ashley how Michael was doing at home, to which Ashley responded, “I think they had a little boys night after the dinner last night.”

“I have to tell Ashley. Your husband is in these streets and you need to know,” Candiace said in a confessional interview. Later, she appeared to be trying to tell Ashley as she said, “Um… Ashley…,” before the episode ended.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” air on Sundays at 9 P.M. on Bravo.