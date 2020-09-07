Ash Barty withdraws from Roland Garros

Defending champion Ash Barty has announced she won’t contest this year’s French Open in Paris.

The tournament, which gets underway later this month, was postponed from its original date in May.

“It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year,” Barty said in a statement.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.

“There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with COVID.

“The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.

“I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.

“I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority.

“Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.”

Barty also withdrew from the US Open, which is currently being played in New York.

She hasn’t played since a three-set loss to Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of Doha in February.

Barty made the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne last summer, losing in straight sets to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Nick Kyrgios is also unlikely to be at Roland Garros, having previously said the chances of him competing in Europe this year were “slim to none.”

