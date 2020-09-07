Artist of the Week: 24kGoldn

One of this year’s standout new artists, the ‘Valentino’ rapper is poised to break into the top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single ‘Mood’ featuring Iann Dior.

After getting his first big break with “Valentino” last year, 24kGoldn makes a bigger splash with his new single “Mood”. Collaborating with Iann Dior in the track, the 19-year-old rapper croons about young love and toxic attachment, something that music fans could easily relate to.

The poppy song soon becomes a new hit. Receiving huge boost by viral dance challenge on the wild-popular platform TikTok, it made a big jump from No. 10 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists. It additionally debuted at No. 3 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 11 on Hot Rap Songs.

On Billboard Hot 100, the song climbed up to No. 12 after initially leaping up from No. 84 to No. 26 with 15.1 million U.S. streams and 2.2 million radio audience impressions. If the trend continues, 24kGoldn is likely to break into the top 10, his highest-charting single on the hot chart.

“Mood” is also poised to become the next global hit as the fever spread across the pond. After rising six places to occupy No. 11 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart with 7.6 million video and audio streams, it rose up the ranking once again and reached No. 4 as the list recently refreshed.

On top of that, 24kGoldn solidifies himself as one of the new artists to watch this year as his name appears in XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, garnering the most fan votes to land the 10th spot.

Reflecting on his journey to success, the rapper acknowledged internet played a big part in propelling his career. “This has given me the platform to spread my music and spread my music to the world,” he explained. Still, “everything comes from the music at the end of the day,” he said. “I can make really good music but I know how to get it in everyone’s ears as well.”