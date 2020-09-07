Armie Hammer Spotted Grabbing Lunch with Josh Lucas’ Ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez

At this time, Armie and Rumer haven’t publicly commented on their hang out. However, Jessica briefly addressed her dine-in with the actor. She told Page Six, “That’s just me having lunch.”

Back in July, Armie and Elizabeth issued a joint statement announcing their divorce. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” their statement read on social media. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” their message concluded.

The former pair are proud parents to two kids: Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.