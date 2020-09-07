Armie Hammer Gets Handsy With Josh Lucas’ Ex Amid Rumer Willis Dating Rumors

WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov

At one point during their lunch date at Osteria Mamma in Los Angeles, California, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor puts his hand on Jessica Ciencin Henriquez’s thigh.

Ever since his split from Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer has been rumored to be dating Rumer Willis following their PDA-filled outing. However, it looks like the actress is not the only one he got chummy with as he was recently spotted with another single lady, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez.

Armie and Jessica were photographed sitting close while enjoying lunch at Osteria Mamma in Los Angeles, California. At one point during their cozy date, the “Call Me by Your Name” star got a little bit handsy as he put his hand on Jessica’s thigh while the ex-wife of Josh Lucas appeared to rub his ear.

For the outing, Armie kept things casual in a black oversized T-shirt and black bandana that he seemingly used as a face mask. He additionally covered his eyes with a pair of brown sunglasses. On the other hand, Jessica looked beautiful in a white sundress that featured spaghetti straps and a dramatic slit up one leg.

This arrived amid rumors of him romancing Rumer after the two were spotted walking arm-in-arm last week. However, a source described their relationship as “very casual” as the two stars are now simply enjoying each other’s company. Meanwhile, a second source alleged that “The Social Network” actor is not dating anyone and enjoying his single life as much as possible. “He and his ex were together since he was 20 years old so he’s just going out and meeting people but not dating anyone,” so the insider claimed.

Armie and Elizabeth announced their split earlier this year after ten years of marriage. They said in a joint statement, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

The statement continued, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”