Apple AirPods Pro Down to $220 at Verizon This Labor Day

For Labor Day, the communication giant Verizon has discounted the Airpods Pro at one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. You can grab a pair of the AirPods Pro now for only $220, down $30 off its original price of $250. Turn up your musical experience with these wireless earbuds or check out the rest of these AirPod deals to find your fit.

The Apple AirPods Pro is a completely different experience to the original AirPods. The earbuds feature soft, silicone tips that fit easily and conform to the shape of your ear. Being an owner of both the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro, I can safely say that you can wear the new AirPods for working out, on your long commute, or even to lull you to sleep without ever feeling any discomfort. The AirPods Pro also uses Adaptive EQ to tailor your listening experience to the shape of your ear. There are also two new moods: transparency and noise cancellation. With transparency mode on, you can feel more connected to your surroundings and even conduct an entire conversation with your music still playing in the background. On the opposite end with noise cancellation, you can completely zone out and have a fully immersive sound experience.

The battery life is my favorite part. You can listen to about five hours of music or your favorite podcast in one sitting without your earbuds powering down. The AirPods Pro can also be used with Siri’s voice assistance. Siri can announce your texts and type up replies, adjust volume, and play any song you desire. The sound quality is rich, too. You can hear the thumping bass and each and every instrument clearly without straining your ears. These earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant, so no matter what your workout entails you’ll be able to power through it with energizing tunes pumping in your ears. If for whatever reason you see your AirPods running low on battery and don’t have time for a recharge, fret not. Five minutes of recharge will give you enough juice for at least one hour of your chosen playlist.

With enhanced sound quality and a comfortable fit, now’s your chance to get the AirPods Pro for only $220, down from the usual $250, from Verizon. We don’t anticipate the AirPods Pro seeing another price decrease anytime soon so don’t miss your chance. If you’re looking for more great tech deals check out the rest of these Labor Day sales today!

