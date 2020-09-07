Anurag Kashyap Shares a Glimpse of his Sunday Meal

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most established filmmakers in the country. The director has created his own brand of cinema. His dedicated fans look forward to his every release. Kashyap is currently quarantined at home and observing social distancing just like the rest of us. However, he’s been pretty active on social media giving fans updates of what he’s up to.

Yesterday, the actor shared a glimpse of his Sunday meal which consisted of Ghughni, Matar Kachori and Dahi Aalu. Ghugni is a dish made of dried white peas and is cooked with myriad spices. Along with sharing a picture of his plate, he wrote, “Post yoga Sunday Lunch, before I get to my writing table .. ghughni, matar kachori, dahi aalu…



Take a look at Kashyap’s mouth-watering feast below.

Post yoga Sunday Lunch , before I get to my writing table .. ghughni , matar kachori , dahi aalu .. pic.twitter.com/lBhfwRthUj

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 6, 2020

Looks delicious alright!