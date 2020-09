Anker slashes prices on portable battery chargers, cables and earbuds

Labour Day is bringing some decent discounts for Anker products in Canada. If you’re in the market for some new chargers, cables and earbuds, these deals will be in place until September 13th.

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux, 10000mAh Portable Charger for $41.99 (was $59.99)

Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Fast Charging Cord (6 ft) for $16.99 (was $19.99)

[3 Pack] Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft) for $47.59 (was $59.99)

Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger 30W for $29.99 (was $39.99)

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave 7.5 Stand Qi-Certified for $29.99 (was $41.99)

Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True Wireless Headphones for $59.99 (was $109.99)

eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with 2K HD for $209.99 (was $249.99)

Anker Roav SmartCharge T1, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car for $25.99 (was $39.99)

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [3 ft Apple MFi Certified] for $20.99 (was $30.99)

Source: Anker Canada

