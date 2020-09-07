Angelina Jolie Fuming at Brad Pitt for Taking Nicole Poturalski to Chateau Miraval

WENN/Instagram/Mario Mitsis

The ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ star is reportedly ‘furious and utterly stunned’ that her ex-husband took his rumored new girlfriend to their wedding venue in France.

Brad Pitt‘s alleged new relationship with Nicole Poturalski may re-spark a tension with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. It’s only recently that the former spouses could brush aside their differences for the sake of their children as the actress has been allowing her ex-husband to visit their children at her house, but he may risk throwing their custody arrangement in jeopardy with his recent trip to Chateau Miraval.

The “Kung Fu Panda 3” star is reportedly fuming at her ex-husband for taking his rumored new girlfriend to the vineyeard estate that the former couple purchased for $67 million in 2011. To make matter worse, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star took the German model to Chateau Miraval just days after what would have been his sixth wedding anniversary with Angie.

“Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low,” a source tells The Sunday Mirror. “She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table.”

According to the U.K. tabloid, the 45-year-old actress is appalled that Brad seemed to intentionally flaunt his relationship with Nicole. “It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life,” the source adds.

Angie and Brad married at the France compound on August 23, 2014. They separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than ten years together. They share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Brad and Nicole sparked dating rumors as they were spotted vacationing together on August 26. The “Moneyball” actor reportedly flew the brunette beauty from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they jetted off to the South of France.

Nicole, who goes by Nico Mary professionally, is reportedly still married to her husband Roland Mary, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son named Emil. “They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,’ ” a source told Mail Online last month.