Amsterdam-based Mollie, which offers plugins and an API to easily integrate payments into a site or an app, raises $106M Series B led by TCV valuing it at $1B+ (Ingrid Lunden/)

Amsterdam-based Mollie, which offers plugins and an API to easily integrate payments into a site or an app, raises $106M Series B led by TCV valuing it at $1B+ — E-commerce has seen a huge jump in the last eight months, driven by consumers shopping more for goods online while spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
