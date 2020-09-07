Amrita Arora Lashes Out at Those Sharing Pictures of Malaika Arora’s Test Reports on Social Media

The coronavirus pandemic is something the entire country is struggling with. These are times when everyone is at risk. We’ve seen many celebrities contract the virus as well. Earlier today, Malaika Arora took to social media and confirmed she’s tested positive for COVID-19. However, rumours of the same had been doing rounds online since last night.

Not just that, a picture of her test report showed up online as well. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora took to social media and lashed out at those behind this. Amrita wrote, “Was posting her results of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway !!!! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis !! Why why why !!!!!” Take a look at her post below.