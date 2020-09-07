TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today has entered into an amended demand promissory note (the “Amended Promissory Note”) with Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), a shareholder of Melior.

On November 20, 2019, the Company entered the promissory note (“Promissory Note”) with Pala, totaling US$105,550 and maturing on March 31, 2020. The maturity was subsequently amended to October 31, 2020. Further details of the terms of the Promissory Note can be found in the press release of November 20, 2019.

Today, Melior entered into an Amended Promissory Note, increasing the amount of the Promissory Note by US$50,000 to a total of US$155,550 and extending the maturity of the loan from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the Amended Promissory Note remain the same.

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.

Martyn Buttenshaw

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+41 41 560 9070

[email protected]

