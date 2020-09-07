All the deets about the second edition of Folk Attack Music Fest



Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music and your favourite legendary musicians, the one of its kind event had already created a stir with its first edition. The virtual festival boasts about proving a place where all Folk Punjabi sentiments will be revoked by various singers from around the music sphere of our country. The entire vibe of the festival reimagines Punjabi Folk Music culture and its importance.

The second edition of Folk Attack Music Fest promises to deliver a huge dollop of entertainment to the audience who love and appreciate Punjabi Folk Music. Many legendary singers like Sardool Sikander, Amar Noori, Balkar Sidhu, Hardeep Singh, Lehmber Hussainpuri, Jayy Caurr and more are a part of this initiative. A special Tribute to Surjit Bindrakhia will also be given with an exclusive performance by the very talented, Simmie. Nikhil Dwivedi the Founder of EYP Creations Pvt Ltd & Bringing Music Alive Pvt who started Folk Attack stated, “We wanted to create a platform and get every celebrated folk legend to come together and create an evening to be cherished and remembered for music lovers. With the response to edition 1, we ecstatic with the line up of season 2.” Isn’t it exciting?