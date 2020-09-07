AB InBev plans to replace longtime CEO Carlos Brito: FT By

© . AB InBev CEO Brito presents the company’s results in Leuven



() – Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (BR:) has began a process to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The brewing company is considering external candidates to replace Brito who has been at the helm for 16 years, the FT report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AB InBev is working with recruitment firm Spencer Stuart on the search, the report said.

AB InBev declined to comment on the FT report.