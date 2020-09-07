AB InBev plans to replace longtime CEO Carlos Brito: FT By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . AB InBev CEO Brito presents the company’s results in Leuven

() – Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (BR:) has began a process to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The brewing company is considering external candidates to replace Brito who has been at the helm for 16 years, the FT report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AB InBev is working with recruitment firm Spencer Stuart on the search, the report said.

AB InBev declined to comment on the FT report.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR