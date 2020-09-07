15 times divas opted for looks where the footwear was the show-stealer

All Cinderella ever asked for was a night out, a pretty dress and a pair of killer shoes to go with it. The rest of the fairytale just came along. So the moral to draw from this story is that girls don’t want some Prince Charming to make a fairytale, all they need is a Fairy Godmother stylist, a kickass outfit, and some lovely shoes.

B-town is filled with divas who put forward their best foot each day. Style is served to us by the minute. While we can drool over the train gowns and the trendy ensembles, we sometimes miss appreciating the unsung star of the show. The shoe.

With the potential to change the entire look, good footwear can go a long way and elevate the outfit by multiple folds. You can throw on a simple tee and jeans with a quirky pair of sneakers or heels and you have a party outfit right there. So here’s to the silent winners of the style world as we compile B-town’s finest put together ensembles where the star of the show was the footwear. Scroll through the chosen 15 and tell us which is your favourite pick.